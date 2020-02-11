Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.78.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,247,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.