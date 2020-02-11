CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 408. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned 0.54% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.