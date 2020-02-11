CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 408. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned 0.54% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

