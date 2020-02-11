Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

