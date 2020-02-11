Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cloudera posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,285. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,527 shares of company stock worth $4,344,494. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,485,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,684,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,570,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 586,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

