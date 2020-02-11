Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

NYSE:CNA opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Cna Financial has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

