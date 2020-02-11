Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,381 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Codexis worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Codexis by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Codexis by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Codexis by 21.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Codexis stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.52 million, a PE ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 0.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

In other Codexis news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.