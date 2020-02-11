Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,093,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Colfax worth $258,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 46,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

