Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56, approximately 1,989,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 493,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a market cap of $853.26 million, a PE ratio of -64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 35.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

