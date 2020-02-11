Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Conagra Brands worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 432,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

