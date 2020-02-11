Concoin (CONX) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Concoin has traded up 79.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Concoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concoin has a market capitalization of $4,815.00 and $407.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.