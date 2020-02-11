Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after buying an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 408,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 407,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,447 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLR. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $19,633,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 124,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,357. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.