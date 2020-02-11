ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.00). ContraFect posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of CFRX traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 525,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,383. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

