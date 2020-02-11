CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Down 0.2%

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, approximately 6,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

CNVVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

