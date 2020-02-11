Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

