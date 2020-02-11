Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 609 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelon by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 583.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 913,271 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $33,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

