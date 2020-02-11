Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $32.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Corning by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Corning by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 349,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,396. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.