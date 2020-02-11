Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

