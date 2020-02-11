CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Up 597.6% in January

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a growth of 597.6% from the January 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other CounterPath news, Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CounterPath alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of CounterPath worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPAH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 117,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,443. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. CounterPath has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 119.27% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.