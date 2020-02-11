COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.65

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 20334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COVTY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. COVESTRO AG/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

