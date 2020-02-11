Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

Covestro stock traded up €0.87 ($1.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €38.82 ($45.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,429,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.24 and a 200 day moving average of €42.22.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

