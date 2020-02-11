Creative Planning Sells 3,895 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after purchasing an additional 375,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 235,571 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 107.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

