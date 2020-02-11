Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €300.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €285.55 ($332.03).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €284.95 ($331.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €298.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €280.87. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.