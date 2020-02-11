Critical Review: Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and Societe Generale (NYSE:SCGLY)

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

0.9% of Societe Generale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Societe Generale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A Societe Generale 12.94% 5.91% 0.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Societe Generale’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.51 billion 3.07 $329.95 million N/A N/A Societe Generale $27.63 billion 1.03 $2.84 billion $0.92 7.27

Societe Generale has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intercorp Financial and Societe Generale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Societe Generale 2 3 4 0 2.22

Intercorp Financial presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.51%. Given Intercorp Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Societe Generale.

Summary

Societe Generale beats Intercorp Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.