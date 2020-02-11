Cryptaur (CPT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,674.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $2,674.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.