Csenge Advisory Group Invests $764,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.21. 8,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,389. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average is $179.29.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

