Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,994,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $109.86. The stock had a trading volume of 291,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.55 and a one year high of $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.4684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

