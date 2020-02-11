Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,061 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,718,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $301,077,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,666. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

