Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,077 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,643,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

BAC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,228,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. The stock has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

