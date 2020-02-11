Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,632 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock remained flat at $$238.85 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 63,591 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.44.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

