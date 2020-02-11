Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,710,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.7% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

CMI stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.11. 13,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,838. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

