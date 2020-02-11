DA Davidson Comments on CANADA GOOSE-TS’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GOO)

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.85 million.

