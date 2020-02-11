DA Davidson Cuts Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $88.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Shares of COLM opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.60 and a one year high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 15,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,443,966.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,871,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,565,857.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $1,919,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

