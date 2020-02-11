DA Davidson Weighs in on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report released on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

MNR stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,070,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 1,013,522 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 806,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

