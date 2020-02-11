Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.94 ($58.07).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI traded down €0.41 ($0.48) on Tuesday, reaching €42.64 ($49.58). 7,716,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. Daimler has a 12 month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.