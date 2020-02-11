Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.06 ($58.20).

Shares of DAI opened at €43.01 ($50.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a 12-month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

