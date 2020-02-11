Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE UHT opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

