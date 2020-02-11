Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $553.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.41. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

