Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.17.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $391.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

