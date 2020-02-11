Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Bilibili Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

