Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%.

DAC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,880. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $145.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. Danaos has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.