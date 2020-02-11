Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 187.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Shares of DRI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,571. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

