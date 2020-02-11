Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0184

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Databroker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $5,479.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.05799306 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00056814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00128026 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

