David A. Ottewell Sells 12,583 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $113,876.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,873.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 809,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,174. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $9.48.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
