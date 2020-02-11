Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.74

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.74 and traded as high as $26.93. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 7,672 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUSA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,226 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $475,000.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

