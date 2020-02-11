Davita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Davita (NYSE:DVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Davita updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.75-6.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.25 EPS.

Shares of Davita stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

