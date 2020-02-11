Davita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Davita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50-11.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.57 billion.Davita also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.75-6.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,160. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $85.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Davita will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

