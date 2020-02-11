Davita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 78986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09.

Davita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

