DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $9.30 on Friday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,601,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.