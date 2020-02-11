DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $890,797.16. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $2,222,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,415,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,561 shares of company stock worth $58,273,137. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $180.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $190.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.37.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

