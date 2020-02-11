DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,696,000 after acquiring an additional 157,608 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 234,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,205.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,750.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,043 shares of company stock valued at $23,811,977. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

SWKS opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

